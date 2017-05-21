Donadoni: 'Bologna must suffer'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni believes Bologna will have to suffer if they are to claim a positive result against Milan.

The Rossoblu are guaranteed a mid-table finish but travel to San Siro looking to make life difficult for a Rossoneri side still not guaranteed a Europa League place.

"We want to go to a great stadium and put in a good performance," Donadoni told his pre-match Press conference.

"They will want to defend the sixth place they have in the table. We know we will need to suffer, it needs the right performance.

"4-2-3-1 could be a good option, for next year too. I don't hide that."

The former Italy boss was asked about Milan's recent ownership change, which saw Silvio Berlusconi sell the club to Chinese investors.

"Milan? Changing ownership is a radical step.

"For those of us who like sentiment, certain processes are difficult to digest."

