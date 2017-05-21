Albiol: 'Napoli nearly there'

By Football Italia staff

Raul Albiol trusts “if Napoli continue playing like this, we can achieve something important” and win silverware next season.

The Partenopei are the top scorers in Serie A with 90 goals in 37 rounds, but sit in third place.

“We play beautiful football, but at the end of the day we want to win titles,” the former Real Madrid defender told Rai Sport.

Last night, Maurizio Sarri’s men thumped Fiorentina 4-1 at the Stadio San Paolo.

“If Napoli continue playing like this, we can achieve something important in future. Clearly, it’s tough when very strong sides like Juventus and Roma have such great campaigns too, but we know that we are close.

“Next season we must continue with this squad and this mentality.”

