Line-ups: Juventus-Crotone

By Football Italia staff

Juventus will mathematically seal the Scudetto with a victory and use all their star names against on-form Crotone, who are desperate to avoid relegation.

It kicks off in Turin at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Bianconeri are fresh from a 2-0 Coppa Italia Final victory over Lazio on Wednesday night, the first step in a potential Treble, and the second could arrive today.

Max Allegri’s men would clinch the title – an all-time record sixth in a row – with a victory this afternoon.

However, the gap has been closed to just one point, as Roma won 5-3 at Chievo yesterday and Napoli beat Fiorentina 4-1.

Juve have hit the brakes lately, picking up just two draws in the last three rounds, and that has sent this race practically down to the wire.

Sami Khedira is on the bench as he recovers from a muscular problem, while Marko Pjaca and Daniele Rugani are out for the rest of the season.

Allegri is taking no chances and picks his strongest available side, returning Dani Alves to the right-back role after several games played further forward, so Juan Cuadrado returns to the line-up.

He had announced that Giorgio Chiellini would start in defence, but Medhi Benatia is used as a precaution.

Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic also support Capocannoniere candidate Gonzalo Higuain.

Crotone are no pushovers, as they put together 17 points from the last seven rounds, more than any other Serie A side during that period.

They are unbeaten since a last-gasp 1-0 defeat to Fiorentina on March 19, beating Inter with draws against Milan and Torino, winning three of their last four away fixtures.

Adrian Stoian is still unavailable, as he’s in hospital following a viral infection, while Marcello Trotta is not 100 per cent fit.

Coach Davide Nicola said in yesterday’s Press conference that Crotone were “just like Rango,” the cartoon chameleon who went beyond expectations.

Top scorer Diego Falcinelli leads the attack with support from Aleksandar Tonev.

These clubs have only met on three previous occasions between Serie A and B, Juve winning all of them by scoring 10 goals and not conceding any.

Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Audero, Chiellini, Khedira, Mattiello, Barzagli, Lemina, Asamoah, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Rincon, Kean

Crotone: Cordaz; Rosi, Ceccherini, Ferrari, Martella; Rohden, Crisetig, Barberis, Nalini; Tonev, Falcinelli

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more