'Muriel only deserved yellow'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo believes Luis Muriel should not have been sent off in Sampdoria's match at Udinese.

The Colombian striker was given his marching orders after converting a penalty against his former side, then celebrating exuberantly in front of the home fans and sparking a brawl between the teams.

Danilo was also sent off for grabbing Muriel by the neck in the aftermatch of the incident, with Udinese's Rodrigo de Paul also seeing red in a bad-tempered match.

"It's good that it was a competitive game, even though we were only playing for tenth place," Giampaolo commented.

"It shows the culture has changed, it shows that matches are played until the end regardless of the targets available.

"I think Muriel only deserved a yellow card. I think the referee noticed something when he was kicked by Danilo, who had grabbed him by the neck."

Samp are still on course to secure a top-half finish in Giampaolo's first season in charge, something he believes would represent an important achievement.

"It was a hard game, difficult. Both teams are using their final energy of the season and my players sweated for the shirt.

"Tenth place is still in our hands. For me it is an important target because the team have given a lot this season."

