Monday May 22 2017
De Sciglio agrees Juve move?
By Football Italia staff

Milan wingback Mattia De Sciglio has reportedly agreed terms with Juventus, who must now negotiate a transfer fee.

According to Premium Sport, Juve “have already finalised” their agreement with De Sciglio and are ready to sit down with Milan over his signing.

However, the broadcaster did not reveal whether talks were on the horizon or how much the Rossoneri were holding out for.

De Sciglio made only 27 appearances for Milan last season, with an ankle injury disrupting his first two months of 2017 and a thigh problem ruling him out of Sunday’s final game against Bologna.

