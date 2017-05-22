NEWS
Monday May 22 2017
‘Roma don’t want Juve Treble’
By Football Italia staff

Bruno Peres has claimed that Roma “hope Juventus don’t do the Treble” as “that way we’re happy.”

Juve are the Champions League Final away from a clean sweep of trophies in 2016-17, but Peres is hoping Real Madrid emerge victorious in Cardiff on June 2.

“We hope Juventus don’t do the Treble, that way we’re happy,” he said in a seminar at the University of Rome Tor Vergara.

“They’re a good team, they did well, they tripped up very little and deserved to win [the title].

“How do I explain being dropped? You should ask Spalletti.

“He’s decided to change formation, but I respect that and remain available, while working so I’m ready to help my teammates.”

