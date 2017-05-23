Milan seek double Lazio swoop

By Football Italia staff

Milan are offering a total €40m for Lazio pair Lucas Biglia and Keita Baldé Diao, according to reports.

Both players are out of contract at the end of next season, and so far the Biancocelesti have been unable to tie them to new contracts.

Despite Igli Tare stating last night that neither player would be sold, this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Milan are still keen to sign both.

The Rossoneri are believed to be offering €40m for both of them, which is around €10-15m below the Aquile’s asking price.

In addition, they face serious competition from Juventus for Keita Baldé, as general manager Giuseppe Marotta has admitted they are interested.

Furthermore, Biglia has verbally agreed a new four-year contract with Lazio, although the interest from San Siro could change things.

