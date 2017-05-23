Inter and Milan eye Aleix Vidal

By Football Italia staff

Milan and Inter are both interested in €10m Barcelona right-back Aleix Vidal, according to reports in Spain.

The Spaniard turns 28 in August and is on the road to recovery after a serious ankle injury.

Newspaper Sport suggests there is a Milan Derby on the transfer market for the man who joined from Sevilla for €17m in July 2015.

He managed only 11 competitive games for the Blaugrana this season, scoring two goals with five assists.

It’s reported Barcelona would let Vidal go for €10m plus performance-related bonuses.

Inter and Milan aren’t the only contenders, as Juventus and Roma were linked in the past, while Olympique Marseille are also interested in Vidal.

