Wednesday May 24 2017
Samp in for Balotelli?
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria are reportedly considering an offer for Mario Balotelli, as Patrik Schick and Luis Muriel could leave.

The Italian international is out of contract with Nice, and it’s not clear if he’ll stay in Ligue 1 for next season.

The 26-year-old scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, and helped his side to qualify for the Champions League.

Czech striker Schick looks set to join Juventus or Inter - though he could return on loan - while Muriel also appears destined for bigger things.

Therefore, Premium Sport reports, the Blucerchiati have initiated contacts with Balotelli’s agent, Mino Raiola, with a view to bringing him to Marassi.

