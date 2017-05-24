Juventus enter Mbappe race

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported that Juventus are interested in Monaco’s Kylian Mbappé, but won’t pay €100m.

The 18-year-old has been sensational this season as the principality side won Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Mbappé has scored 26 goals in all competitions so far this season, as well as providing eight assists.

According to this morning’s Tuttosport, the Bianconeri have started tentative contacts for the youngster, and will try to sign him this summer.

However, the Old Lady have no intention of paying the reputed €100m asking price, and are hoping that the actual fee will be lower.

Mbappé is not the only Monaco player of interest to Juve, with Tuttosport also reporting interest in Tiemoué Bakayoko, Thomas Lemar and Benjamin Mendy.

