By Football Italia staff

Inter have not given up on Antonio Conte, despite having Luciano Spalletti on stand-by, as it’s reported there were three calls in the last 10 days.

Conte won the Premier League at the first attempt, but has hinted he will consider a return to Italy if his family doesn’t move out to London.

He also needs to sit down with owner Roman Abramovich to discuss the transfer strategy before making a decision.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter still consider Conte their number one target and have contacted the tactician’s entourage three times over the last 10 days.

The Nerazzurri do have an alternative lined up, namely Spalletti, whose contract with Roma is due to expire in June.

Inter are believed to have offered Conte wages of at least €10m per year at San Siro and carte blanche on transfers.

A decision will only be made after the FA Cup Final

