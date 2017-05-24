Man Utd win Europa League

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United beat Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League Final in Stockholm and have thus qualified for the Champions League.

At the Friends Arena in Stockholm, there was a minute’s silence before kick-off for those who died in Monday’s terrorist attack in Manchester.

Marouane Fellaini just failed to get on the end of a Juan Mata cross and ex-Sampdoria goalkeeper Sergio Romero took the sting out of a Bertrand Traore snapshot.

Manchester United took the lead with a stroke of luck, as the hopeful Paul Pogba effort from the edge of the box took a huge deflection off Davinson Sanchez to leave Andre Onana stranded.

Antonio Valencia stung Onana’s gloves and Matteo Darmian sprinted back for a decisive tackle, but Jose Mourinho’s side doubled their lead straight after the restart. A corner was knocked on and Henrikh Mkhitaryan hooked it over his shoulder into the roof of the net.

Ajax couldn’t find a way through the United wall, as Hakim Ziyech fired a free kick into the crowd and their possession proved sterile.

Manchester United will face the winners of the Champions League - Juventus or Real Madrid - in the European Super Cup Final.

Ajax 0-2 Man Utd

Pogba 18 (M), Mkhitaryan 48 (M)

Ajax: Onana; Veltman, Sanchez, De Ligt, Riedewald (De Jong 81); Klaassen, Schöne (Van de Beek 70), Ziyech; Traore, Dolberg (Neres 62), Younes

Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Darmian; Herrera; Mata (Rooney 89), Fellaini, Pogba, Mkhitaryan (Lingard 74); Rashford (Martial 84)

Ref: Skomina (SVN)

