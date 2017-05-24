NEWS
Wednesday May 24 2017
Man Utd win Europa League
By Football Italia staff

Manchester United beat Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League Final in Stockholm and have thus qualified for the Champions League.

At the Friends Arena in Stockholm, there was a minute’s silence before kick-off for those who died in Monday’s terrorist attack in Manchester.

Marouane Fellaini just failed to get on the end of a Juan Mata cross and ex-Sampdoria goalkeeper Sergio Romero took the sting out of a Bertrand Traore snapshot.

Manchester United took the lead with a stroke of luck, as the hopeful Paul Pogba effort from the edge of the box took a huge deflection off Davinson Sanchez to leave Andre Onana stranded.

Antonio Valencia stung Onana’s gloves and Matteo Darmian sprinted back for a decisive tackle, but Jose Mourinho’s side doubled their lead straight after the restart. A corner was knocked on and Henrikh Mkhitaryan hooked it over his shoulder into the roof of the net.

Ajax couldn’t find a way through the United wall, as Hakim Ziyech fired a free kick into the crowd and their possession proved sterile.

Manchester United will face the winners of the Champions League - Juventus or Real Madrid - in the European Super Cup Final.

Ajax 0-2 Man Utd

Pogba 18 (M), Mkhitaryan 48 (M)

Ajax: Onana; Veltman, Sanchez, De Ligt, Riedewald (De Jong 81); Klaassen, Schöne (Van de Beek 70), Ziyech; Traore, Dolberg (Neres 62), Younes

Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Darmian; Herrera; Mata (Rooney 89), Fellaini, Pogba, Mkhitaryan (Lingard 74); Rashford (Martial 84)

Ref: Skomina (SVN)

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies