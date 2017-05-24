Manchester United beat Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League Final in Stockholm and have thus qualified for the Champions League.
At the Friends Arena in Stockholm, there was a minute’s silence before kick-off for those who died in Monday’s terrorist attack in Manchester.
Marouane Fellaini just failed to get on the end of a Juan Mata cross and ex-Sampdoria goalkeeper Sergio Romero took the sting out of a Bertrand Traore snapshot.
Manchester United took the lead with a stroke of luck, as the hopeful Paul Pogba effort from the edge of the box took a huge deflection off Davinson Sanchez to leave Andre Onana stranded.
Antonio Valencia stung Onana’s gloves and Matteo Darmian sprinted back for a decisive tackle, but Jose Mourinho’s side doubled their lead straight after the restart. A corner was knocked on and Henrikh Mkhitaryan hooked it over his shoulder into the roof of the net.
Ajax couldn’t find a way through the United wall, as Hakim Ziyech fired a free kick into the crowd and their possession proved sterile.
Manchester United will face the winners of the Champions League - Juventus or Real Madrid - in the European Super Cup Final.
Ajax 0-2 Man Utd
Pogba 18 (M), Mkhitaryan 48 (M)
Ajax: Onana; Veltman, Sanchez, De Ligt, Riedewald (De Jong 81); Klaassen, Schöne (Van de Beek 70), Ziyech; Traore, Dolberg (Neres 62), Younes
Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Darmian; Herrera; Mata (Rooney 89), Fellaini, Pogba, Mkhitaryan (Lingard 74); Rashford (Martial 84)
Ref: Skomina (SVN)
Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more