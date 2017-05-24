Samp reject Milan Schick swap

By Football Italia staff

Milan also asked Sampdoria for Patrik Schick, but tried to offer Gianluca Lapadula plus cash, whereas the Blucerchiati want €25m straight up.

The 21-year-old Czech Republic international is the hottest property on the transfer market in Serie A this season after scoring 13 goals in 34 competitive games, many of them off the bench.

Juventus and Inter have already been duelling for weeks, while Roma made an approach to Schick’s agents today.

Now Sky Sport Italia note that Milan also met with Sampdoria directors to enquire about the striker and are prepared to offer cash plus Lapadula.

However, the Blucerchiati replied that they will only accept the €25m release clause as a cash sum.

Samp will favour clubs who are ready to leave Schick on loan at Marassi for one more year.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more