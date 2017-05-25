NEWS
Thursday May 25 2017
Valencia consider Lemina bid
By Football Italia staff

Reports indicate that Valencia are interested in a summer move for Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina.

After former Bianconeri striker Simone Zaza made a permanent move to Los Murcielagos in January, reports in Spain suggest the club will go to Juve once again to enquire about Lemina.

According to Cadena Ser, there has already been contact between the two parties, with the Bianconeri asking for around €20m.

Lemina has made just 11 starts for the club across all competitions this season, and is said to be looking for more regular football elsewhere.

The Gabon international has spent two seasons in Turin, since arriving from Marseille in summer 2015.
 

