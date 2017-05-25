Valencia consider Lemina bid

By Football Italia staff

Reports indicate that Valencia are interested in a summer move for Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina.

After former Bianconeri striker Simone Zaza made a permanent move to Los Murcielagos in January, reports in Spain suggest the club will go to Juve once again to enquire about Lemina.

According to Cadena Ser, there has already been contact between the two parties, with the Bianconeri asking for around €20m.

Lemina has made just 11 starts for the club across all competitions this season, and is said to be looking for more regular football elsewhere.

The Gabon international has spent two seasons in Turin, since arriving from Marseille in summer 2015.



Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more