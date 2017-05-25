Happy birthday, Daniel Passarella

By Football Italia staff

Today is the 64th birthday of former Fiorentina and Inter defender Daniel Passarella.

A formidable centre-back with an eye for goal, the Argentina signed for the Viola in 1982.

He would spend four years in Florence, helping them to UEFA Cup qualification in the 1985-86 season.

That year saw Passarella score 15 times in all competitions, getting double figures in Serie A.

Given that Fiorentina scored just 29 League goals that season, the defender’s contribution of 11 was indubitably a key factor in securing European qualification.

His feats during that season earned a move to Inter, with the Nerazzurri finishing four points behind champions Napoli as Passarella grabbed another eight goals across all competitions.

After a disappointing 1987-88 season in which the Beneamata could only finish fifth, 13 points off their city rivals Milan, the defender returned to his first club, River Plate.

A stalwart at international level, Passarella won two World Cups with Argentina, in 1978 and 1986, later managing the Albiceleste for four years.

His Coaching career also brought a brief spell at Parma, but it’s for his exploits with Fiorentina that Passarella is best remembered in Italy.

Passarella’s record of 134 goals in 451 matches was a record for a defender, bettered only by Dutch international and current Everton manager Ronald Koeman.

