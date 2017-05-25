New Italy faces against San Marino

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura called a host of new faces for Italy’s friendly against San Marino in Empoli on May 31, including Mattia Caldara, Federico Chiesa and Domenico Berardi.

This is the first of several friendlies for the Azzurri before the break-up for the summer, but Ventura will only name his squad to face Uruguay and Liechtenstein on May 27.

The San Marino game is hosted by the Stadio Castellani in Empoli on Wednesday May 31, kicking off at 20.30 UK time (19.30 GMT).

Ventura reflected the new and largely young players coming through in Serie A this season, including Crotone striker Diego Falcinelli, Milan’s Gianluca Lapadula and Atalanta forward Andrea Petagna.

The squad will meet up at the Corverciano training ground on Sunday night.

Italy squad for San Marino

Goalkeepers: Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta), Simone Scuffet (Udinese);

Defenders: Cristiano Biraghi (Pescara), Davide Calabria (Milan), Mattia Caldara (Atalanta), Federico Ceccherini (Crotone), Andrea Conti (Atalanta), Emerson Palmieri dos Santos (Roma), Alex Ferrari (Verona), Gian Marco Ferrari (Crotone);

Midfielders: Daniele Baselli (Torino), Danilo Cataldi (Genoa), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo);

Wingers: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Matteo Politano (Sassuolo), Simone Verdi (Bologna);

Forwards: Diego Falcinelli (Crotone), Roberto Inglese (Chievo), Gianluca Lapadula (Milan), Andrea Petagna (Atalanta).

