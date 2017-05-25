Icardi: 'Mancini changed my game'

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi was critical of former Inter Coach Walter Mazzarri, noting Roberto Mancini “was the first who asked me to do other things” outside the box.

The striker was asked about criticism of his work-rate during games, insisting he only did what was requested of him.

“In my view, I am a centre-forward and what I need to do is spread the defence. Nobody looks at that, but it’s useful,” Icardi told Inter Channel.

“I almost go offside and pull the defenders back. We play with three in the trequartista role and if I spread the defence, then those behind me get more space to come forward. I can’t go back to get the ball, as otherwise we’ll all get crammed together.

“When I arrived at Inter, I was a centre-forward who stood in the box and that was it. With Mazzarri I was just in the penalty area and that was all. Mancini was the first who asked me to do other things.

“I don’t have a way of describing what the goal means for me, I think it’s the most wonderful thing in the world for a striker. It can change a game, because if you score, you’re more likely to win.

“Hearing the fans when you score a goal, when you sweat with your teammates… I cannot describe it with words. These are feelings you have inside.”

