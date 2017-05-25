NEWS
Thursday May 25 2017
Napoli offer Szczesny contract
By Football Italia staff

Roma and Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was offered a three-year contract by Napoli today, claim Sportitalia.

The shot-stopper has repeatedly been linked with a move to the Stadio San Paolo in recent months, as Pepe Reina’s rapport with President Aurelio De Laurentiis is strained.

Szczesny is still owned by Arsenal with a contract until June 2018, but has spent the last two seasons on loan at Roma.

According to Sportitalia, Szczesny’s representatives met with director of sport Cristiano Giuntoli today at the Castelvolturno training ground.

The offer on the table is a three-year contract, though it’s not clear how much Arsenal would charge for the 27-year-old Poland international.

