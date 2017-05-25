Sassuolo want Pippo Inzaghi

By Football Italia staff

Pippo Inzaghi is the favourite to take over at Sassuolo next season, although Rolando Maran, Davide Nicola and Roberto De Zerbi are also options.

Eusebio Di Francesco is widely expected to leave the Neroverdi this summer in order to sign for Roma, where he spent much of his playing career.

The hunt is on for a replacement who can continue the work that took this club to its first ever Serie A campaign and even qualifying for Europe last season.

According to the latest reports from multiple sources, Inzaghi is the first choice for patron Giorgio Squinzi – a self-confessed Milan supporter.

Inzaghi recovered from the disappointment of his one season on the Milan bench by taking Venezia to promotion from Lega Pro into Serie B.

Other alternatives include current Chievo boss Maran and Nicola, who could yet steer Crotone to unexpected safety in the final round.

De Zerbi has also received other offers, most notably from Spanish side Las Palmas.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more