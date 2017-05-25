NEWS
Thursday May 25 2017
Ranocchia: Swansea or Olympiacos?
By Football Italia staff

Hull City won’t take up their Andrea Ranocchia option, but the Inter defender could head to Swansea, Watford or Olympiacos.

The centre-back seemed to rediscover some of his confidence in the Premier League, even scoring two goals, but Hull’s relegation means they won’t make the loan permanent.

According to Sky Sport Italia, a return to England has potential, with an offer on the table from Swansea City.

Also showing interest are Greek club Olympiacos, who already have ex-Inter midfielder Esteban Cambiasso.

If Marco Silva, who confirmed his Hull City resignation this evening, goes to Watford, then it’s possible Ranocchia could reunite with the tactician there.

However, Silva is believed to be closer to Porto or Crystal Palace.

