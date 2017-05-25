Roma join Klaassen race

By Football Italia staff

Ajax hinted Davy Klaassen wants to leave this summer, so Roma, Napoli, Lazio and Everton are the main contenders.

The 24-year-old midfielder had already been close to Napoli in the January transfer window, but opted to remain in Amsterdam.

After losing the Europa League Final to Manchester United last night, it was hinted Klaassen had requested a move to a bigger European club.

Napoli remain in the running, as do Lazio, but Roma have now leapt into the race, according to Sportmediaset.

Everton currently seem to have the advantage, but the Giallorossi hope new director of sport Monchi can help convince Klaassen to go for the Stadio Olimpico instead.

If Roma secure second place in this weekend’s final round of the Serie A season, they will be guaranteed a spot in the Champions League group phase.

