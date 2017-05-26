Milan meet Aubameyang

By Football Italia staff

Milan met with an intermediary for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang today, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund striker started his career with the Rossoneri, but he was repeatedly loaned out and eventually moved to Saint-Étienne.

However, it appears he’s keen to quit the Bundesliga this season, and the Diavolo have emerged as one of the leading contenders for his signature.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, Milan met with intermediary Giacomo Petralito at Casa Milan today to try and begin possible negotiations.

It was reported yesterday that Aubameyang has told Dortmund he wants to leave, after 119 goals in 188 games across four seasons.

