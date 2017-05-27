Italy: Montolivo and El Shaarawy return

By Football Italia staff

Stephan El Shaarawy and Riccardo Montolivo return to the Italy squad against Uruguay and Liechtenstein, but no Mario Balotelli in Nice.

Giampiero Ventura named his squad for the two games, as they face Uruguay on June 7 in a friendly in Nice and host Liechtenstein at the Dacia Arena in Udine for a World Cup qualifier on June 11.

Montolivo is back for the first time since rupturing his ACL during a qualifier against Spain on October 6.

Roma forward El Shaarawy is also recalled following his impressive recent form at club level.

The Juventus players will only join up with the rest of the Italy squad from Monday June 5, after the Champions League Final against Real Madrid on June 3.

On that date, other players will leave the training ground: Mattia Caldara (Atalanta), Federico Ceccherini (Crotone) and Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo).

There had been reports the choice of venue for the Uruguay friendly would see Balotelli called for the first time under Coach Ventura, but it was not to be.

Ventura already called a different group of players for a friendly against San Marino on May 31.

Italy squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Simone Scuffet (Udinese)

Defenders: Davide Astori (Fiorentina), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Mattia Caldara (Atalanta), Federico Ceccherini (Crotone), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Danilo D’Ambrosio (Inter), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Emerson Palmieri dos Santos (Roma), Leonardo Spinazzola (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi (Roma), Claudio Marchisio (Juventus), Riccardo Montolivo (Milan), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain)

Wingers: Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Antonio Candreva (Inter), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Eder Citadin Martins (Inter), Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton), Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more