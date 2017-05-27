Line-ups: Bologna-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus give Emil Audero his Serie A debut in goal, but it’s largely a strong line-up in the final Serie A trip to Bologna, including Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain.

It kicks off at the Stadio Dall’Ara at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

You can follow the build-up and action from this game and Atalanta-Chievo on the LIVEBLOG.

The Bianconeri have already clinched their sixth consecutive Scudetto and third Coppa Italia trophy on the trot, so are one step away from completing the historic Treble.

With Real Madrid awaiting in Cardiff next Saturday, this is the final rehearsal, which is why Max Allegri is fielding a relatively strong side.

There’s no rest for Higuain, Paulo Dybala or Juan Cuadrado, while Khedira starts to test his fitness levels.

Dani Alves is suspended, with Rolando Mandragora at the Under-20 World Cup and Marko Pjaca injured.

The biggest change is in goal, where 20-year-old Audero gets his Serie A debut, sending both Gigi Buffon and Neto to the bench.

Bologna finished the campaign comfortably mid-table and want to salute the Stadio Dall’Ara fans with a good result against the undisputed champions.

Federico Di Francesco – son of Sassuolo Coach Eusebio – is on the treatment table along with Domenico Maietta.

Mattia Destro is therefore supported by Ladislav Krejci and Orji Okwonkwo.

Juve are unbeaten against Bologna in Serie A since a 2-0 Turin result in February 2011, putting together three draws and six victories.

Their last defeat at the Dall’Ara was 3-0 in November 1998 with Giuseppe Signori on target, followed by five stalemates and eight successes.

Bologna: Da Costa; Krafth, Torosidis, Gastaldello, Mbaye; Pulgar, Viviani, Taider; Okwonkwo, Destro, Krejci

Juventus: Audero; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Benatia, Asamoah; Marchisio, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Sturaro; Higuain

