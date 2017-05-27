Sassuolo: 'Di Francesco wants Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali admits Coach Eusebio Di Francesco has chosen his next club. “We have to talk to Roma, there’s a clause.”

Di Francesco said he has not yet made his decision and will announce his future on Monday.

However, it’s widely reported he has agreed terms with Roma and that seems to be the case.

“We have to talk to Roma,” director of sport Carnevali told Calciomercato.it.

“There is a clause and it has to be respected.”

Roma must pay €5m to release Di Francesco from his contract with Sassuolo.

Current Giallorossi tactician Luciano Spalletti is heading towards Inter next season.

