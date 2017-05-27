Kean gives Juve victory

Juventus fought back from a Saphir Taider stunner to conquer Bologna with Paulo Dybala and 17-year-old Moise Kean’s debut Serie A goal.

The Bianconeri ended the tournament on a high, having clinched their sixth consecutive Scudetto and third Coppa Italia in a row, but there’s still the small matter of next week’s Champions League Final with Real Madrid to deal with.

Sami Khedira was in the starting XI and given an hour to test his fitness ahead of that Cardiff clash.

Taider gave Bologna an unexpected and sensational lead at the Stadio Dall’Ara, cutting on to his right foot for an unstoppable curler into the far top corner from the edge of the box.

Dybala managed to get the equaliser on the rebound from a Gonzalo Higuain parried effort.

With almost the last kick of the game, a Miralem Pjanic free kick found Kean for the decisive diving header, the first goal scored in Serie A by a player born in the year 2000.

