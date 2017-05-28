Official: Sparta Prague appoint Strama

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter and Udinese boss Andrea Stramaccioni has been appointed as the new Coach of Sparta Prague.

The news was announced by the Czech club this morning, with the 41-year-old taking over in time for the start of pre-season.

As well as the Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri, Stramaccioni most recently had a spell in charge of Greek side Panathinaikos.

Sparta are historically the most successful club in the Czech Republic but their previous boss Petr Rada left after a third-place finish in last season's League table.

The club have been domestic champions on 33 occasions and Stramaccioni's task will be to regain the top-flight title from city rivals Slavia Prague.

Image via @ACSparta_CZ

