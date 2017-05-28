Former Inter and Udinese boss Andrea Stramaccioni has been appointed as the new Coach of Sparta Prague.
The news was announced by the Czech club this morning, with the 41-year-old taking over in time for the start of pre-season.
As well as the Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri, Stramaccioni most recently had a spell in charge of Greek side Panathinaikos.
Sparta are historically the most successful club in the Czech Republic but their previous boss Petr Rada left after a third-place finish in last season's League table.
The club have been domestic champions on 33 occasions and Stramaccioni's task will be to regain the top-flight title from city rivals Slavia Prague.
Image via @ACSparta_CZ
