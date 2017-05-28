Donnarumma-Napoli story 'planted'

By Football Italia staff

Sources from Napoli claim reports of their interest in Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma were leaked by Mino Raiola to raise his price-tag.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper’s current contract is due to expire in June 2018 and agent Raiola is dragging out negotiations for a new deal.

This morning, both Tuttosport and the Corriere dello Sport had as their front page story that Napoli were making a bid to sign Donnarumma, who is a native of Naples.

However, this afternoon the sources within the Partenopei club point out there was never interest and they believe the story was planted by Donnarumma’s entourage.

Milan are said to be offering him €3.5m per year wages, whereas Raiola is demanding €5m.

If the shot-stopper were to leave San Siro, it would be to go abroad for Manchester United or Manchester City.

