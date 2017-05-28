Fassone: 'Donnarumma or Plan B'

By Football Italia staff

Milan director Marco Fassone denied they’d leave Gianluigi Donnarumma in the stands without a new contract, but “we need a Plan B.”

The Rossoneri finish their season against Cagliari. You can follow the action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

“The fans can relax, as we are putting in the effort to build a competitive squad,” the CEO told Mediaset Premium.

“We are renegotiating the voluntary agreement (on Financial Fair Play) with UEFA, we’ll see if there’s a deal by June, otherwise we’ll meet again in November. I am optimistic.”

This weekend there were front page headlines in multiple papers claiming Milan had threatened to leave Donnarumma in the stands for all of next season if he didn’t sign a new contract by June 30.

His current deal is due to expire in June 2018 and there are clubs such as Manchester City and Manchester United ready to pay €75m.

“Mino Raiola is one of the best agents, so I wouldn’t criticise what he does. Gigio is a pillar for us to build the team around next season. We told him that and we told his agent.

“We are clarifying the situation. When I look at Donnarumma, I see in his eyes the desire to remain. What we cannot do is wait around. We need to give Montella his squad, we want to know if we’ve got a goalkeeper coming to the end of his contract or not.

“Our timeframe is rather shorter than Raiola would like. I am sure we’ll find a solution, but at the moment there are no meetings planned.

“Leaving Donnarumma in the stands for a year? No club would do such a thing. We don’t want a goalkeeper whose contract is running down. We’ll make our evaluations and we need a Plan B in case things don’t go the way we want.

“It’s a plan we have not yet fully developed, because we are convinced our project is ideal for Gigio. We are ready to make sacrifices for him, but if the response is not positive, then we’ll look to Plan B.”

The Rossoneri have also been heavily linked with a bid for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

“Montella evaluated the squad and spoke to (director Massimo) Mirabelli. I can confirm that over the next month we’ll be looking to reinforce the team and I won’t rule out something in attack.

“Is Carlos Bacca on the market? We’ll try to build the best possible squad.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more