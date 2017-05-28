Line-ups: Sampdoria-Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Napoli visit Sampdoria with some slim hope left of snatching second place from Roma and of making Dries Mertens Capocannoniere.

It kicks off at Marassi at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), follow the action from the final round of the Serie A season on the LIVEBLOG.

The Partenopei go into this last weekend just one point behind Roma and that second automatic Champions League spot, but need a victory and for the Giallorossi to slip up against Genoa.

Mertens is in a similar position, his 27 goals one fewer than Edin Dzeko, so the top scorer title will go down to the wire. It would be a fine way to celebrate after signing a new contract extension to 2020 yesterday.

He’s partnered by the usual ‘tenors’ Jose Callejon, Lorenzo Insigne and Marek Hamsik.

Allan, Leonardo Pavoletti and Nikola Maksimovic miss out.

Sampdoria have been stuttering lately and have a reduced squad at Marassi this evening, because Luis Muriel and Jacopo Sala are suspended with Emiliano Viviano injured.

It means Fabio Quagliarella gets to start against his hometown club and there should be a touching tribute, as the ultras only recently discovered he left because of a five-year stalker nightmare.

He partners wunderkind Patrik Schick, who is at the centre of a bidding war between Juventus, Inter, Milan, Napoli, Roma and Tottenham Hotspur.

Sampdoria have not overcome Napoli since a 1-0 result here in May 2010, followed by three draws and eight defeats, home and away.

There have been 28 goals in their last six meetings.

Sampdoria: Puggioni; Bereszynski, Silvestre, Skriniar, Regini; Barreto, Torreira, Linetty; Bruno Fernandes, Schick, Quagliarella

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Chiriches, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more