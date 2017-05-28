Roma snatch dramatic second

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti said goodbye to Roma with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Genoa to take second place, as Diego Perotti netted in stoppages.

The Giallorossi needed a win to take that second automatic Champions League spot and see their captain off in the right way, but it was almost a disaster.

Genoa took a shock lead after just three minutes with 16-year-old Pietro Pellegri, who was born in the same year as Totti’s only Scudetto – 2001.

Edin Dzeko equalised to consolidate his Capocannoniere status and Daniele De Rossi put them ahead by drilling into the near bottom corner.

However, Darko Lazovic pounced on another Wojciech Szczesny error to restore parity.

Just as second place seemed to be vanishing, Diego Perotti scored his first goal of the season from open play at the 90th minute to send the packed Stadio Olimpico wild.

