Napoli earned another spectacular win with Dries Mertens’ 28th Serie A goal and a Lorenzo Insigne stunner, but the 4-2 at Sampdoria was not enough for second place.

The Partenopei needed a victory at Marassi and for Roma to not beat Genoa, which was developing until Diego Perotti’s 90th-minute decider for 3-2 at the Olimpico.

It has nonetheless been a wonderful campaign for Maurizio Sarri’s men, as Mertens got his 28th Serie A goal of the season.

Insigne scored a genuine stunner of a lob into the far top corner from an improbable angle, while Marek Hamsik’s header and a Jose Callejon volley also got in on the act.

Fabio Quagliarella and Ricky Alvarez got consolation goals for the Blucerchiati.

