Totti: 'I'll miss you'

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti took a tour round the Stadio Olimpico to wave goodbye after his final game for Roma and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

It was a dramatic last match, beating Genoa 3-2 with Diego Perotti’s last-gasp strike to secure second place and automatic Champions League qualification.

Totti was saluted by his teammates in a row, then was presented with a framed Number 10 jersey by President Jim Pallotta.

The captain took one final walk round the Stadio Olimpico pitch to salute all the fans, breaking down in tears as he hugged wife Ilary Blasi and their children.

At the Curva Sud, he stopped, took it all in and broke down as all his teammates and grown men in the stands wept openly.

This was the end of a 25-year playing career, all for the club he supported since he was a child.

Eventually, he signed a football with the words: “I’ll miss you” – perhaps to the ball, or the fans – and kicked it into the crowd.

