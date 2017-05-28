Ausilio: 'Inter not inferior'

By Football Italia staff

Piero Ausilio still believes the Inter squad is of a similar calibre to any of the teams above them in Serie A.

The Nerazzurri, ahead of their final match of the season, can finish no higher than seventh in the League and will finish at best 29 points behind champions Juventus.

However, despite admitting it has been a disappointing season for the San Siro club, the sporting director does not think wholesale changes are needed to the playing squad over the summer.

"The numbers tell the whole story," Ausilio began. "In the end the conclusion is clear, the season has been negative.

"The Champions League was the dream we were chasing game after game, but we know what happened.

"We have tried to plan for next season. The only thing certain about the new Coach is that Inter will have a new Coach. We have clear ideas, we know what we have to do and we will do it.

"I still say that Inter don't have an inferior squad to the teams we finished behind. It's a team that doesn't need a lot.

"It needs to be improved, but all of that needs to be done in harmony with the Coach."

Despite Inter's failure to qualify for Europe, Ausilio is still convinced that the lure of playing for the club is large for perspective signings.

"History talks. Any player in the world, if they have the chance to play for Inter, doesn't think about it for more than a second.

"As well as a history, Inter has a future. We want to build an Inter that can be at the top."

The official also moved to deny speculation that Ivan Perisic is on his way out of the San Siro, with Chelsea and Manchester United both linked with the Croatian.

"Perisic? You have said it's already done, but officially nothing has happened. You take things as facts that are not.

"We want to create a strong Inter, before allowing a player to leave we have to assess a lot of things."

