NEWS
Sunday May 28 2017
Inter sweep Udinese aside
By Football Italia staff

Inter ended their season with a 5-2 victory over Udinese, but it did little to assuage angry fans at San Siro.

Eder was the star of the show with a brace and an assist, while Ivan Perisic was putting on a show for Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain scouts.

It was a definitive goodbye to Inter from Rodrigo Palacio and Juan Pablo Carrizo, whose contracts expire next month.

Udinese still managed to get two goals at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, including Duvan Zapata in stoppages.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how it all unfolded on the Liveblog.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies