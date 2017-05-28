Inter sweep Udinese aside

Inter ended their season with a 5-2 victory over Udinese, but it did little to assuage angry fans at San Siro.

Eder was the star of the show with a brace and an assist, while Ivan Perisic was putting on a show for Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain scouts.

It was a definitive goodbye to Inter from Rodrigo Palacio and Juan Pablo Carrizo, whose contracts expire next month.

Udinese still managed to get two goals at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, including Duvan Zapata in stoppages.

