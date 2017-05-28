Vrenna: 'Crotone masterpiece!'

By Football Italia staff

Crotone President Raffaele Vrenna thanked Coach Davide Nicola for “a masterpiece” to come back from a seemingly impossible situation and secure safety.

The Squali were in the bottom three for the entire season, save for the last 77 minutes, as they beat Lazio 3-1 and Empoli capitulated 2-1 in Palermo.

“Crotone proved that we deserve to be in Serie A,” Vrenna told Radio Rai.

“We fought hard and in the end, we won the battle. This safety, which was admittedly unexpected and beyond our hopes, is even more wonderful than last year’s promotion.

“Nicola is staying, the contract renewal is automatic in case of safety. He completed a masterpiece.”

In the final nine rounds, Crotone put together six victories, two draws and one single defeat to Champions Juventus.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more