Monday May 29 2017
Montella: Gigio loves Milan
By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella believes Gianluigi Donnarumma “is a young lad in love with Milan” and already “a pillar for this team.”

Donnarumma has established himself as Milan’s No 1 goalkeeper and Italy’s No 2, despite only turning 18 in February, but he has yet to commit himself to the Rossoneri beyond next summer.

“He’s a young lad in love with Milan, you can see it,” he told Premium Sport.

“After that are there other situations. He’s already an important player for Milan.

“Certainly, he’s a pillar for this team.”

