Maldini new Italy Team Manager?

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Maldini will reportedly replace Lele Oriali, who is headed for Inter, as Team Manager of Giampiero Ventura’s Italy squad.

The role is one linking the squad in the locker room with directors and staff.

Gigi Riva retired, while Oriali is on the verge of returning to his old club Inter to join the Board of Directors.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Maldini has been chosen as the next Team Manager for the Nazionale.

He has not particularly worked in football since hanging up his boots in 2009.

The former Milan legend turned down the chance to be Team Manager at Carlo Ancelotti’s Chelsea in 2009, while in 2015 he co-founded Miami FC, a new NASL franchise in Florida.

