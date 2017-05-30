Ramos: 'Juventus never easy'

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos warns “it’s never easy to play against Juventus” ahead of Saturday’s Champions League Final.

The showdown is at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium this weekend.

“It will be a tough week of work, we are focused on Saturday and in good physical and psychological condition,” Ramos told Real Madrid TV.

“We are playing to win. We know this is a difficult match, very complicated, as it’s never easy to play against Juventus.

“It was tough for us to reach the Final three times in four years. We want to be the first club in history to win the Champions League twice in a row. This is a dream we want to make true.”

