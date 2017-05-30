Rodriguez-Milan medical next week

By Football Italia staff

Reports are growing that Ricardo Rodriguez will be in Italy next week for his Milan medical, as Wolfsburg sell for €15m plus bonuses.

There had already been confirmation from an intermediary working on the deal.

Now Sky Sport Italia also note that the agreement is imminent for €15m plus another €3m in bonuses.

The right-back is expected to fly in for his medical next week.

Milan already agreed terms with Rodriguez several weeks ago, but the move was postponed until after Wolfsburg had completed the relegation play-off.

Last night they secured their Bundesliga status, so it’s full steam ahead for the Rossoneri now.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more