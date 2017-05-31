Montella: 'aims set after market closes'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella refuses to limit himself to a goal of fourth place next term, 'we'll assess our aims after the market closes'.

After admitting that Alvaro Morata would bring options to the squad, the Coach went on to discuss the forthcoming campaign.

"We are very close to the assessment that we gave to the team," L'aeroplanino told Tuttosport. "The goal of the current Milan is to finish in the top four, but the next question is: what are we going to do to get closer to finishing first?

"Juve, Roma and Napoli are unbeatable at the moment, Inter has a very good squad and Lazio finished seven points in front of us.

"We have to create a team of a certain type, then at the end of the transfer market we can assess a realistic and desirable goal, then start working for it."

Thoughts then moved to Saturday night's Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid. How does the Rossoneri boss see the game developing?

"I expect a first very tactical game at first, with compact and closed teams, and then afterwards it will be a bit more open and maybe a goal will come.

"Juve have proved to be more compact defensively and they know that their opponents are lethal in attack. Real are more used to playing certain games and so on Saturday this may play an important role."

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more