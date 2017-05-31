Lazio eye Clasie

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are reportedly interested in signing Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie this summer.

The Biancocelesti face losing their captain Lucas Biglia to Milan, with reports indicating that the Argentine has already agreed a deal to move to San Siro.

Corriere dello Sport indicates that Lazio will now move for the 25-year-old, who has only made 12 starts in the Premier League this term.

The Dutchman joined the club to reunite with former boss Ronald Koeman – with whom he played at Feyenoord – but the Coach has sinced moved on to Everton.

The report suggests that the Dutch international is worth €10m, but Lazio could bring him in on loan.

