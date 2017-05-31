Official: Rangers sign Alves

By Football Italia staff

Rangers have officially confirmed the signing of Cagliari defender Bruno Alves on a two-year deal.

The Portuguese defender joined the Isolani from Fenerbahce last summer, but it was announced today that he had left the club.

Given that he was in Glasgow for talks with the Gers, it was only a matter of time before his move to Scotland was confirmed, and the Ibrox club has now announced his signing.

“Rangers Football Club is delighted to confirm that Bruno Alves has become Pedro Caixinha’s first signing this summer after agreeing a two-year deal,” the Light Blues said in a statement.

“The vastly experienced Portuguese centre half has enjoyed a glittering career at club level and with his national team and will be a leader on the pitch as the Light Blues prepare for a second season back in Scottish football’s top flight.

“After a year in Italy the 35-year-old will now add Rangers to the impressive list of clubs he has played for and Pedro Caixinha will be delighted to have on board a 6’ 2” defender who has played at the very highest level.

“Just 12 months ago Alves – who has made 89 international appearances and scored 11 goals – was in the Portugal squad which won the European Championships in France, his country’s first ever major trophy.

"He played in the 2-0 semi-final victory over Wales in the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, taking the place of injured Real Madrid star Pepe.”

