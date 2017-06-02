Liveblog: Juventus Press Conference

By Football Italia staff

Join us for the Juventus Press conference as it happens with Max Allegri, Gigi Buffon and Dani Alves ahead of the Champions League Final against Real Madrid.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

We’ll give you a full rundown of all the quotes, not just the ones you can fit on Twitter, as the Bianconeri prepare for the showdown in Cardiff.

The Press conference is due to start at 15.15 UK time (14.15 GMT).

Juventus are represented by their Coach Massimiliano Allegri, captain Gianluigi Buffon and Champions League winner Dani Alves.

The Final is on Saturday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Live Blog Juventus Press Conference, Cardiff

