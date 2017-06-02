Ref eyes CL Final ‘connection’

By Football Italia staff

Champions League Final referee Felix Brych says it is vital that he “manages” the players as “people” and “connects with these different characters”.

Brych will oversee his second European Final this Saturday, having previously been assigned for the 2014 Europa League Final, and the German has done his homework on Juventus and Real Madrid.

“You don’t just have to be fit and well-prepared to referee at this level – managing people is also one of the important aspects of refereeing a match,” he told UEFA.com.

“You’re working together with 22 players and other people, all of whom have different characters, and you must be able to connect with these different characters.

“When we’re all together on the pitch and the Champions League theme is playing, I will be focussing fully on the match to come, along with my team.

“We’ll be determined to make a good start to the game – because, like a player, it gives you confidence when the ball runs kindly for you in the early minutes.

“It’s an honour to be chosen for the biggest game in European club football, and I’m very much looking forward to it.”

