Allegri: Juve need pride & heart

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri says Juventus “must put in a performance of pride and heart” against Real Madrid in the Champions League Final.

Allegri was first to take to the microphones at Juve’s Press conference for the showdown on Saturday, and he outlined what he wanted from the Bianconeri in Cardiff.

“We have reached the last game of the season and it is also the most important,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Over the course of these months, our conviction and self-belief have grown. The victories throughout the campaign trained us to prepare for tomorrow’s game.

“It’s wonderful to be here, but we must have the belief that we can bring home the trophy against Real Madrid. It requires balance and mental strength.

“We worked during the week to fix a few things, but we’re ready now. The moment the whistle blows, we must do everything to win that Cup.

“Ronaldo is important, but what really counts is Juventus, who must put in a performance of pride and heart to take this trophy.

“Real Madrid have great players and are well-organised, but so are we. I still have to decide between Barzagli and Cuadrado, also with an eye on extra time, which could be an issue.”

