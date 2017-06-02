Buffon: No Madrid advantage

By Football Italia staff

Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon accepts Real Madrid have more experience in Champions League Finals but insists “it won’t change the balance” of Saturday’s game.

Buffon has been tipped to win the Ballon d’Or if Juve win the clash in Cardiff, but the veteran goalkeeper preferred to focus on how the Bianconeri would fare.

“There is the right type of tension, a good degree of concentration and the ardent desire to do something historic,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“I think it’s better to consider tomorrow’s match as an important test during which every one of us must give our best.

“It’s not as if Real Madrid’s history in Finals is a new development. They have had a lot of success and a great deal of confidence in these situations and that could make it easier for them, but it won’t change the balance of the game.”

