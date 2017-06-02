Materazzi: 'Juve deserve Treble'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Materazzi admits he “can’t cheer on Juventus, but they do deserve the Treble” and Champions League against Real Madrid.

The former Inter hero knows tomorrow evening the Bianconeri could follow in his 2010 footsteps by winning Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Champions League.

“Juve proved recently that they deserve the trophy more than the others,” Matrix told Mediaset Premium.

“Don’t ask me to cheer on Juventus, but if they do manage it, then it would be fully deserved.

“Their strengths are in their solidity: club, team, fans, everyone had this objective in their minds for a long while. They must now do what it takes to make it come true.

“Gigi Buffon could win the Ballon d’Or if he takes this trophy. Otherwise it’d be a scandal, seeing as he’s deserved it for years. I hope he can get this title.”

