Probable line-ups: Juve-Real Madrid

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are widely expected to start Andrea Barzagli, Dani Alves and Sami Khedira, while Gareth Bale is tipped to get the nod for Real Madrid.

The Champions League Final in Cardiff kicks off on Saturday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Stefano Sturaro and Marko Pjaca are ruled out by injury, but the rest of the Juve squad is available for Coach Max Allegri.

Most of the starting XI is already well-known, but the system is still not entirely clear.

It is reported that Allegri will again drop the 4-2-3-1 formation for what is essentially a 3-4-3 with Barzagli partnering Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini in the famous BBC defence.

Khedira joins Miralem Pjanic in midfield with Dani Alves and Alex Sandro in more advanced roles, leaving Juan Cuadrado on the bench.

Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic flank centre-forward Gonzalo Higuain.

Real Madrid have practically a full squad at their disposal as they attempt to become the first club to win back-to-back editions of the Champions League.

Here again, there is really only one doubt and that has to do with the fitness of Bale.

The Welsh wizard would relish the opportunity to play the Final in his home city, but hasn’t played since late April due to a calf strain.

He’s back in training, but by his own admission “not 100 per cent,” though Spanish papers claim Bale will start unless the medical staff rule against it.

That means Isco will be on the bench, ready to come on with fresh legs later in the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo completes the Merengues version of BBC with Bale and Karim Benzema.

Raphael Varane was out for around two months, but played three full Liga games towards the end of the season and is fit to start.

Probable line-ups

Juventus (3-4-3): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Dani Alves, Pjanic, Khedira, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Higuain, Mandzukic

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Navas; Danilo, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo

