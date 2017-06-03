NEWS
Saturday June 3 2017
Donnarumma row over clauses
By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly resisting a new Milan contract not because of the salary, but so Mino Raiola can introduce a series of clauses.

The goalkeeper refused to comment on whether he would accept the latest proposal on the table, which includes wages worth €4.5m per year plus bonuses.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Gigio told director Massimiliano Mirabelli at their summit in Montecarlo that he wants to stay.

Now the Corriere della Sera insists there is another problem at the core of the 18-year-old’s reticence and it is dictated by agent Raiola.

The representative wants a series of clauses introduced to the contract which would allow Donnarumma an exit from the club if the new project under Chinese ownership doesn’t pay off.

It would not only mean a release clause for a sum over €100m, but also the pledge to sell if Milan failed to qualify for the Champions League.

With Donnarumma hesitant, the Rossoneri are likely to wait until after he returns from international duty on June 11 before making a decision.

Manchester City seem to have ruled themselves out of the competition for Donnarumma by paying a record €40m for Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes this week.

Manchester United remain on the horizon should David De Gea opt for Real Madrid.

